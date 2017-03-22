[Listen] Sticky Situations: Bottle Service

J Niicefacebook
Dave and his GF Rebecca work at a club together in downtown Chicago. Dave came across some dm’s on her Instagram account. he can’t stand the guy that keeps hitting her up. when Rebecca accepts the mystery dinner and hotel stay, she calls dave out for doing the same thing! Are they both at fault?
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice