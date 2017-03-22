TRENDING NOW: DWTS | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB | Bebe Rexha "All Your Fault Tour"

[Listen] Sticky Situations: Bottle Service

March 22, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Dave and his GF Rebecca work at a club together in downtown Chicago. Dave came across some dm’s on her Instagram account. he can’t stand the guy that keeps hitting her up. when Rebecca accepts the mystery dinner and hotel stay, she calls dave out for doing the same thing! Are they both at fault?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live