TRENDING NOW: DWTS | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB | Bebe Rexha "All Your Fault Tour"

[Listen] Radio Perez: Kylie Jenner Gets A Spin-Off Show

March 22, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

 

Kylie Jenner is getting her own reality show on E! The Snapchat queen gets her own spin off show which will showcase her life and how she is building her make-up empire. Will you tune in?

 

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live