Listen: Camila Cabello Recorded a Version of The Chainsmokers “Closer”

March 22, 2017 11:18 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers’ single “Closer” was one of the hottest songs of 2016 but it almost didn’t feature Halsey.

A short snippet leaked online this week revealing vocals from Camila Cabello.

In the clip, the former Fifth Harmony star sings “Baby, pull me closer in the back seat of your Rover.”

She even throws in her signature “Woooaaaaaah yeahs” so you know it’s definitely her.

Ultimately, The Chainsmokers chose Halsey’s version for the final product and while we love Camila, we think it was the best choice.

But we love that we can listen to this on repeat and wonder – what if.

And now, we def know there’s a possibility for a Chainsmokers & Camila Cabella collab!

 

