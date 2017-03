CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Fans are evacuated from Grant park due to an approaching storm during 2012 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Lolla lineup has finally been announced! Per usual, 4 day tickets sold out in minutes yesterday. Single day tickets go on sale today at 10 am. The lineup and day by day is below.

Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great advice so hit her up anytime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the B96 request line. Nikki is often...