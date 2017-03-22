Everything Leaving Netflix In April

While we’re excited to have these titles coming to Netflix in April, enjoy the below titles because they’re be leaving the streaming service soon:

Leaving 4/1/17

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Superman Returns

LAST CALL

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

Leaving 4/3/17

Collateral Damage

The Circle

Leaving 4/7/17

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

Leaving 4/9/17

Hero

See the full list HERE!