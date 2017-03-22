Everything Coming to Netflix In April

April showers bring May flowers…
Here’s what you can watch during those rainy April days:
4/1/17
A Weekend with the Family (2016) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West(1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016) Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016) Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
(1971)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008) The Tenth Man (2016)
4/2/17
The D Train (2015)
4/4/17
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4/6/17
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
4/7/17
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/8/17
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
4/10/17
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
4/11/17
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
4/12/17
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
4/14/17
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/15/17
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
