Everything Coming to Netflix In April

March 22, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Netflix

April showers bring May flowers…

Here’s what you can watch during those rainy April days:

4/1/17

A Weekend with the Family (2016) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West(1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016) Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016) Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

(1971)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008) The Tenth Man (2016)

4/2/17

The D Train (2015)

4/4/17

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

4/6/17

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

4/7/17

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

4/8/17

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

4/10/17

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

4/11/17

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

4/12/17

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

4/14/17

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

4/15/17

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

See the full list HERE!

