Drake’s Toronto Mansion is Massive

By Amanda Wicks

Drake started from the bottom and now he’s here: In a massive mansion he’s having custom made in his hometown of Toronto.

Related: Drake Poses with Sade, Performs with Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others

Architectural designer Ferris Rafauli posted a video showing drone footage of the mansion’s construction as well as interior shots of him overseeing and adjusting blueprints (via HipHopDX). “Congratulations More Life 🌺,” he wrote, tagging Drake in the caption.

According to The Globe and Mail, the mansion is 21,000 square feet, and will include several fancy amenities. Drake’s team has applied for permits to build a covered terrace on the roof that will house a hot tub, as well as a pool and basketball court in the basement. After all, Drake needs somewhere to left off steam during those cold Canadian winters.

Besides releasing his playlist project More Life on Saturday (March 18th), Drake has been performing overseas as part of his Boy Meets World Tour. When he’s ready to come home, he’s going to have quite the luxury abode to relax in.