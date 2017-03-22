TRENDING NOW: DWTS | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB | Bebe Rexha "All Your Fault Tour"

B96 Cares! How To Prepare Safe Food!

March 22, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: clean, cooking, food, illness, kitchen, meats, outbreaks, preparation, safety, temperatures, vegetables

An estimated 48 million food borne illnesses occur in the US each year.

Many are caused by food that was spoiled or not thoroughly cleaned or cooked.

The food groups most commonly linked to outbreaks over the last two years were beef, dairy, fish, and poultry.

When preparing food, make sure all cooking surfaces are clean, keep cold foods properly chilled, thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables and keep them separated from meat, and be sure that meats are cooked to an appropriate temperature. B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live