B96 Cares! How To Prepare Safe Food!

An estimated 48 million food borne illnesses occur in the US each year.

Many are caused by food that was spoiled or not thoroughly cleaned or cooked.

The food groups most commonly linked to outbreaks over the last two years were beef, dairy, fish, and poultry.

When preparing food, make sure all cooking surfaces are clean, keep cold foods properly chilled, thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables and keep them separated from meat, and be sure that meats are cooked to an appropriate temperature. B96 Cares!