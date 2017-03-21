Your Guide to Enjoying Spring in Chicago

Spring is here and that means we can finally wake from hibernation and do some stuff in the city.

And there’s quite a lot going on….

Here are a few of our recommendations!

Let us know if you have any other fun spring things to do in Chicago!

1. Drink inside riverwalk domes

Introducing a new way to drink on Chicago’s Riverwalk. Just cause it’s summer doesn’t mean the weather is patio ready. With these new domes, the weather no longer has to stop you! City Winery’s Riverwalk location just set up trasparent domes so you and your friends can hang out in the privacy of your own, temperature controlled little igloo and take in the scenery! Reservations are available now and the cost starts at $150 per person for 2 to 3 people which includes wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.

Our #RiverDomes are set up on the #ChiRiverwalk and we're open for business starting tomor… https://t.co/dTf4RiPQL5 pic.twitter.com/5jJVsZxCt3 — City Winery Chicago (@CityWineryCHI) March 16, 2017

2. Take in a show

So many good shows are making their way to Chicago this spring. Big Sean will be at the Aragon on March 31. Chris Brown is in town April 28th. The Chaismokers take on Allstate on April 29th. Clean Bandit will be here May 2, while Deadmau5 comes May 4. And of course The Weeknd brings his tour to Allstate May 23rd. So really, buy some tickets and enjoy the music!

3. Eat SO MUCH Bacon at Baconfest

Bacon lovers, this is for you. Baconfest returns to Chicago March 31st – April 1st. Current attendees include Black Dog Gelato, Piece, Glazed and Infused, Bang Bang Pie Shop, Taco in a Bag and a whole lot more.

4. Check out CIMMFest

The Chicago International Movies and Music Festival returns to Chicago’s Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods for the 9th year from April 20th to the 23rd. So many movies, so little time – plan out your four-day fest!

5. Get Your Comic On

C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo return to McCormick Place on April 21st-23rd. Guests include Spider-Man creator and geek icon Stan Lee, Stranger Things actor Millie Bobbie Brown, and more. So throw together a costume and come out for fun!

6. Take in a Cubs Game

Since winning the World Series, Chicago’s been all about the Cubs. Wrigley is undergoing a makeover that is sure to attract fans from all over the world. The first home game is April 10th so make sure to pull a “Ferris Bueller” and catch a game… or several.

7. Party in a Hot Tub at the Bar

No joke – this is real. A bar with a hot tub just opened in the River North neighborhood. It’s called Bunny Slope and it’s located in the lower level of the Acme Hotel. Get more info HERE!

8. Have a Picnic

Hit up one of the farmers markets for some fresh fruits and veggies and then have a picnic with your family, friends or a loved one.

9. Check Out The Best Bar in Wicker Park

CraftBeer.com just ranked the best beer bars in all 50 states and gave a welcome shout out to Links Taproom in Wicker Park. Grab a beer here since you know, it’s the best.