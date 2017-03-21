TRENDING NOW: Dairy Queen | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

[Watch] Grandpa Rossy Shows Off His Footwork On DWTS

March 21, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Chicago Cubs, David Ross, is the first MLB player to be on DWTS and he is off to a good start. He performed a Cubs-themed routine earning a 28 out of 40 score. The Cubs player got a surprise by this old teammates Rizzo and Arrieta as they were in Arizona for spring training. Will you vote for Grandpa Rossy?

