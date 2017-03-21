[Watch] Grandpa Rossy Shows Off His Footwork On DWTS

Chicago Cubs, David Ross, is the first MLB player to be on DWTS and he is off to a good start. He performed a Cubs-themed routine earning a 28 out of 40 score. The Cubs player got a surprise by this old teammates Rizzo and Arrieta as they were in Arizona for spring training. Will you vote for Grandpa Rossy?
Showbiz Shelly
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
