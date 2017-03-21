Wanna Be In A Crime Scene On Chicago PD??

Chicago PD Episode 421 will film from

Thursday, March 23rd – Thursday, March 30th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

—————————————————————————-

Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

—————————————————————————-

AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ INSIDE JOB 3.23 “

FILMS: Thursday, March 23rd; films NEAR the United Center neighborhood 60612; Potential early morning start time

ROLES: ‘CRIME SCENE: Bank Customers, Employees, Onlookers w/ Auto ‘ : Seeking extras, Ages: 18-60s, any ethnicity, to play bank customers/staff & pedestrians w/ auto for a post bank robbery/crime scene. Exterior and Interior scenes. No red or white vehicles. Strong non-verbal acting skills necessary.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If fit before film date = +$25 Fitting Bump. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ ARTFUL DODGERS “

FILMS: 2-DAY BOOKING: Friday, March 24th & Monday, March 27th (potential early morning start); films NEAR the Canaryville (60609) & ‘Near South Side’ (60616) neighborhoods.

ROLES: ‘Young Robbery Crew Suspects’ : Various scenes: seeking young African American Males, Ages: 16-20 (to look younger), for exterior scenes: Basketball court & Used Car Lot. Applicants MUST be at least 16YO and very youthful looking. (Ideally, we would like to book applicants for both dates, but if you are only available for 1 of the 2 shoot dates, please list that in your email submission).

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. If booked with bicycle = $15 Bike Bump. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ BOTTOMS UP “

FILMS: Tuesday, March 28th; films roughly near the ~W Harrison & S Canal neighborhood 60607

ROLES: ‘Strip Club Patrons & Bouncers’ : Males, Ages: 21-older, any ethnicity for interior strip club scenes. Patrons can be any & all types, Bouncers should be large and imposing types.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “STICKUP”

FILMS: 2-DAY BOOKING: Wednesday, March 29th & Thursday, March 30th; films in the Uptown neighborhood 60640 (Applicants MUST be 100% available for both film dates)

ROLES: ‘ACTIVE ROBBERY: Bank Customers, Employees, Onlookers w/ Auto ‘: Seeking M/F, Ages: 18-60s, any ethnicity, to play bank customers/staff & pedestrians w/ auto for an active bank robbery scene. Exterior and Interior scenes. No red or white vehicles. Strong non-verbal acting skills necessary. This may be a high energy, fast pace, heavy stunt (gunfire) & background interaction film date. Please do not accept this booking if you are uncomfortable with the scenario or are if you are not easily mobile (as this scene may require some light running).

PAY RATE: Each day worked = $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump (each day).*If fit before film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to Day1 pay out. ——————————- $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: SUBMIT AN EMAIL: If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email toTAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “BOTTOMS UP” and/or “STICKUP” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.: **ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)

LEGAL NAME (for payroll):

EMAIL:

PHONE:

ZIP:

AGE:

HEIGHT:

WEIGHT:

FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:

MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:

TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s)

CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo

BIKE?: *Please describe & attach a photo

AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 3/21-4/4

ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?: MINORS UNDER 16 YO? WORK PERMITS NEEDED! PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.

PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.

THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.

PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.