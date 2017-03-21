TRENDING NOW: DWTS - Normani Kordei, Grandpa Ross | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

Stop Eating Muggle Ice Cream – “Harry Potter” Butterbeer Flavor Now Exists!

March 21, 2017 11:08 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: butterbeer, Harry Potter

If you’ve ever wanted butterbeer as ice cream rather than cream soda, you’re wish just came true.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream just released a flavor that’s fit for a wizard, although I guess muggles can indulge too.

The Butterbeer flavored ice cream is a mix of buttercream and butterscotch with butterscotch swirl.

Delicious right?

And the best part – you don’t have to go to Hogsmeade, errr The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, to get it.

The pint can be found in local supermarkets and is priced anywhere from $3.69-$3.99.

We hope our devotion to all things HP is making your proud J.K. Rowling!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live