Stop Eating Muggle Ice Cream – “Harry Potter” Butterbeer Flavor Now Exists!

If you’ve ever wanted butterbeer as ice cream rather than cream soda, you’re wish just came true.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream just released a flavor that’s fit for a wizard, although I guess muggles can indulge too.

The Butterbeer flavored ice cream is a mix of buttercream and butterscotch with butterscotch swirl.

Delicious right?

And the best part – you don’t have to go to Hogsmeade, errr The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, to get it.

The pint can be found in local supermarkets and is priced anywhere from $3.69-$3.99.

We hope our devotion to all things HP is making your proud J.K. Rowling!