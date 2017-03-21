MTV Hoping to Reboot ‘Scream’ For Season 3

We’re now in the world where networks are rebooting reboots. (Yep, it’s supposed to be confusing.)

MTV is looking into completely changing their current series Scream for its third season.

Deadline reports that the series would be completely revamped and make no references to the storyline or characters that appeared in the first two seasons.

That means goodbye Emma Duvall and friend. In fact, the actors were already told to look for other work!

The show runner for season 4 will be replaced.

The series is a spinoff of the thriller film of the same name.

The network is currently under new management but admitted they are committed to keeping the Scream franchise alive.