Mel B Files For Divorce After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Scary Spice is calling it quits with her husband of nearly 10 years.

Mel B filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte citing irreconcilable difference.

Her petition was filed Monday in the LA Superior Court.

Mel wants joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter.

The former Spice Girl and the producer married in 2007 and separated in December of 2016.

No further reason has been given for the split but their relationship has had rocky moments, including accusations of domestic abuse.

However it comes as a shock because just six weeks ago, Mel posted a loving tribute to her partner on Instagram.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

She is asking the judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.