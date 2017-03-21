TRENDING NOW: DWTS - Normani Kordei, Grandpa Ross | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

Mel B Files For Divorce After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

March 21, 2017
Mel B, scary spice, Spice Girls

Scary Spice is calling it quits with her husband of nearly 10 years.

Mel B filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte citing irreconcilable difference.

Her petition was filed Monday in the LA Superior Court.

Mel wants joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter.

The former Spice Girl and the producer married in 2007 and separated in December of 2016.

No further reason has been given for the split but their relationship has had rocky moments, including accusations of domestic abuse.

However it comes as a shock because just six weeks ago, Mel posted a loving tribute to her partner on Instagram.

She is asking the judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.

