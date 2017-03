Howie Mandell says Tyra Banks is fitting in well with the “America’s Got Talent” team. Who was the host of the show’s first season?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...