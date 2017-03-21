TRENDING NOW: Dairy Queen | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

[Listen] Radio Perez: Jaime Pressly Is The Next Celeb To Get Robbed

March 21, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

Jaime Pressly is the next celeb to get robbed. When she came home she noticed they took her jewelry and her laptop! Is there another Bling Ring on the move?

 

 

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live