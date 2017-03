We love free stuff, especially free food.

And we’re nice enough to pass the love to you, our readers.

On Wednesday, March 22, Chicagoland M Burger locations will be giving out practically FREE burgers.

Yes, we said practically.

The catch – you have to buy something off the menu, even if it’s just a small bag of fries, to get the free burger. (Specialty burgers are also part of the deal!)

The promotion celebrates the restaurants 7th anniversary.

You can find locations here.