Feds Temporarily Ban Electronics On Certain Flights To US

U.S. (CBSDFW.COM) – A new travel ban on electronics from certain United States-bound flights is creating ripples with world travelers.

Officials confirmed to CBS News a temporary ban would forbid any electronic devices larger than a cell phone from traveling inside the cabin on flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The ban would impact the airlines based in those countries.

iPads, laptops, DVD players would have to be checked before travel.

“It would mean I wouldn’t be able to work,” said Frederic Boudellier, an international traveler. “That’s a lot of money for me.”

Boudellier is French by birth, lives in Argentina but travels the world as an interpreter.

“Lots of people are working on the plane with computer so it will be bad news for them. I don’t really understand why they do that,” said Boudellier.

