TRENDING NOW: DWTS | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB | Bebe Rexha "All Your Fault Tour"

Feds Temporarily Ban Electronics On Certain Flights To US

March 21, 2017 1:32 PM

U.S. (CBSDFW.COM) – A new travel ban on electronics from certain United States-bound flights is creating ripples with world travelers.

Officials confirmed to CBS News a temporary ban would forbid any electronic devices larger than a cell phone from traveling inside the cabin on flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The ban would impact the airlines based in those countries.

iPads, laptops, DVD players would have to be checked before travel.

“It would mean I wouldn’t be able to work,” said Frederic Boudellier, an international traveler. “That’s a lot of money for me.”

Boudellier is French by birth, lives in Argentina but travels the world as an interpreter.

“Lots of people are working on the plane with computer so it will be bad news for them. I don’t really understand why they do that,” said Boudellier.

Read more HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live