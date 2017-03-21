Did Chance the Rapper Just Confirm He’s Playing Lollapalooza?

Everyone is on the edge of their seat about the 2017 Lollapalooza lineup, especially since 4-day passes just went on sale today. (Buy em here)

Who will be taking on the 4-day festival this year?

It’s rumored that hometown hero Chance the Rapper might be gracing the stage at Grant Park this summer and a possible tweet from him this morning may have indirectly confirmed it.

At 11am (an hour AFTER tickets went on sale), Chance posted a tweet writing, “Yea I’d say go buy the #Lolla ticket.”

Yea I'd say go buy the #lolla ticket #Lollapalooza — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 21, 2017

Now logically, why would Chance be telling fans to buy the tickets unless he was performing?

So yeah, it’s a safe bet that if you want to see Chance, you should probably buy your tickets ASAP.

Also confirmed to be performing is the band Muse – lead singer Matt Bellamy responded to a fan inquiring if they’ll be playing Lolla by writing, “yeah i think so.”