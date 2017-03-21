TRENDING NOW: Dairy Queen | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

Can Being Too Attractive Ruin Your Love Life?

March 21, 2017 6:15 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, trending, updates

Studies show that being “good looking” can make you more inclined to be a “relationship liability.” This study shows that attractive people are a threat to your relationship, hinting that cheating comes easier to beautiful people because you may be curious about other options versus if you were less attractive you’re more willing to make it work and settle. Do you think cheating is based off your physical attraction level? View the full study here.

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live