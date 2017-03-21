Studies show that being “good looking” can make you more inclined to be a “relationship liability.” This study shows that attractive people are a threat to your relationship, hinting that cheating comes easier to beautiful people because you may be curious about other options versus if you were less attractive you’re more willing to make it work and settle. Do you think cheating is based off your physical attraction level? View the full study here.
Can Being Too Attractive Ruin Your Love Life?March 21, 2017 6:15 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and Ashley Greene make their relationship official as they kiss on the street while out shopping and having a bite to eat in Soho, New York City. Pictured: Joe Jonas and Ashley Greene Ref: SPL204083 200810 EXCLUSIVE
Picture by: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
Picture by: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com