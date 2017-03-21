A David Ross/Cubs World Series Movie is in the Works

David Ross is really enjoying the perks of retirement.

Not only is he competing on DWTS, he’s also a new analyst on ESPN and has an upcoming book slated for a May release.

Now word on the street that the book might be getting the big-screen treatment?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ross and the Cubs are apparently teaming up with Radar Pictures on the adaptation titled Teammate: My Life in Baseball.

The book (and potential film) spotlights moments in Ross’s career and focuses heavily on Game 7 of the World Series, which spoiler alert – the CUBS won!

“It was said all during the 2016 season that if you made a movie about the magical run with all its amazing subplots, no one would believe it. Guess what? Believe it!” said Ross.

Some people might think the victory is played out at this point but you know ALL of Chicago will be at the theater for this movie.

This is what happens when you wait 108 years for something.