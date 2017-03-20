TRENDING NOW: Dairy Queen | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

WATCH: David Ross Gives DWTS Partner Lindsay Arnold Tour Of Wrigley Field

March 20, 2017 3:39 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cubs, Dancing With The Stars, DWTS

Are you ready to watch David Ross on Dancing with the Stars tonight?!?

Team Lady and the Gramp take center stage TONIGHT on ABC and we couldn’t be more excited to see those ‘hips don’t lie,’ as Rizzo claimed in his good luck video to Grandpa Rossy.

Before taking over the ballroom, David brought his dance partner to Wrigley Field and shopped her the ropes, including the bleachers and inside the locker room, where she was given Cubs gear!

Make sure to tune tonight to see Rossy’s first dance (the rumor is that he’s dancing to Go, Cubs, Go!).

See the video tour HERE!

