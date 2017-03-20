TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: How Did Ed Sheeran Get Back at #1 After Weeks Away?

BIG week in Chicago for Ed Sheeran! His first show at Allstate September 15th sold out so he added another on the 16th. All the excitement catapulted him back to the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

19. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello

18. Issues – Julia Michaels

17. Scared To Be Lonlely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

16. Million Reasons – Lady gaga

15. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future

14. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

13. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

12. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

11. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar

10. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk

9. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

8. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

6. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

5. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

4. Down – Marion Hill

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift