Wow we can’t believe this was 10 years ago!

This is what Gaga said happened:

“I was outside the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and this policeman came up and told me my hotpants were too short. They weren’t really pants at all, but he got upset and I got a citation. All people will have seen is this half-naked girl on the street yelling, ‘It’s fashion! I’m an artist!’”

Here’s some of her performance that year:

