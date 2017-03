The Mendes Army was coming thru hard tonight for “Mercy” in the Top 8 at 8! So were there enough votes to land it at #1? Find out below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 03/20/17:

8- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

7- Marian Hill “Down”

6- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

5- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

4- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

3- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

2- Ed Sheeran “Castle on a Hill”

1- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”