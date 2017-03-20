The B96 9 Most Wanted : Chainsmokers Sandwich

Thanks to your votes, the Chainsmokers popped up TWICE in tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! But were any of those 2 songs at #1? See below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/20/17:
9- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
8- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”
7- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”
6- Ariana Grande and Future “Everyday”
5- Julia Michaels “Issues”
4- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”
3- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”
2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Without You”
1- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”