The B96 9 Most Wanted : Chainsmokers Sandwich

March 20, 2017 9:26 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: alessia cara, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, emily warren, future, Julia Michaels, Katy Perry, RIhanna, Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, zayn, Zedd

Thanks to your votes, the Chainsmokers popped up TWICE in tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! But were any of those 2 songs at #1? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/20/17:

9- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

8- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”

7- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

6- Ariana Grande and Future “Everyday”

5- Julia Michaels “Issues”

4- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

3- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Without You”

1- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

