Pitbull Coming to Chicago in April!

March 20, 2017 7:47 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 2017, April 2nd, Donald E. Convention Center, Pitbull, Pitbull performance, real estate, Rosemont, Suze Orman, Tony Robbins, Wealth Expo

Mr. 305 is coming to the Chi for a performance…but it’s a little different than his normal crowd!

He’s performing at a Wealth Expo with Tony Robbins!

This expo will feature a 3-hour training course with other well-known financial experts and entrepreneurs like Daymond John from Shark Tank, Christina El Moussa from Flip or Flop and Suze Orman …and also a random performance from Pitbull! LOL

Kind of out of place but he’s an entrepreneur (even though he won’t be speaking/teaching) and who doesn’t love a Pitbull performance?!

Tickets are $39 person with this link : Wealth Expo featuring Pitbull

The expo is Sunday, April 2nd and starts at 8am!

Will you be going?

