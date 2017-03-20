New Iggy Azalea Single ‘Mo Bounce’ Coming this Week

By Hayden Wright

All month, Iggy Azalea has been teasing a song called “Mo Bounce,” with a release date to be determined. Over the weekend, she shared suggestive cover art (of her crouching in a tiny bikini) and revealed when the song will drop.

“You guys did good putting the pieces together! My new single #MoBounce comes out next Friday! 3/24. Get ready,” she wrote.

The debut might signal some movement for her 2017 album Digital Distortion—a few weeks ago, she apologized for the delay on Twitter.

“Also I felt it was important to say; I know it’s been a long wait for my album – SORRY!” she wrote. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes.”

Digital Distortion will be her first album since 2014. Check out the cover art for “Mo Bounce,” which premieres in just four days: