Lance Bass Joins Backstreet Boys On Stage in Vegas & We Can’t Keep Our Chill

March 20, 2017 11:04 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, nsync

Battle of the boy bands are so 90s – nowadays the guys of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC are actually really good friends.

So good that BSB serenaded Lance Bass at their residency show at the Axis in Planet Hollywood this weekend.

While performing “Shape of My Heart,” they brought out the former NSYNC crooner and were all smiles, hugs and high-fives.

“We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!” the band posted on Insta later.

We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

Bass also posted a picture on his Insta simply writing “#BSB.”

#BSB

A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on

His husband, Michael Turchin, also posted a video from the show writing “God I love this guy.”

God I love this guy @lancebass 😍😍😍 @backstreetboys

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart) on

This isn’t the first time BSB brought out a former NSYNC-er up on stage.

You're tearin' up the shape of our hearts tonight @realjoeyfatone ❤️

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

Earlier this month, Joey Fatone made an appearance and even LOCKED lips with Nick Carter.

You never know what’s gonna happen at #BSBVegas 🌹 See y'all tonight!!

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

Like I said, no rivalry, just love!
