Lance Bass Joins Backstreet Boys On Stage in Vegas & We Can’t Keep Our Chill

Battle of the boy bands are so 90s – nowadays the guys of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC are actually really good friends.

So good that BSB serenaded Lance Bass at their residency show at the Axis in Planet Hollywood this weekend.

While performing “Shape of My Heart,” they brought out the former NSYNC crooner and were all smiles, hugs and high-fives.

“We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!” the band posted on Insta later.

Bass also posted a picture on his Insta simply writing “#BSB.”

His husband, Michael Turchin, also posted a video from the show writing “God I love this guy.”

This isn’t the first time BSB brought out a former NSYNC-er up on stage.

Earlier this month, Joey Fatone made an appearance and even LOCKED lips with Nick Carter.

Like I said, no rivalry, just love!