Ed Sheeran’s Hair Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons In Fan’s Photo

When you meet your favorite celebrity, you’re usually focusing on looking good in the picture.

After all, celebs are perfect, glowing, pristine creatures that never ever look bad, right?

Wrong.

Ed Sheeran proved it when he took a picture with a fan while he was out and about in the city.

The fan posted the picture with the singer and revealed that as they posed a huge gust of wind snuck up on them.

The result?

This glorious image:

I met Ed Sheeran today and & a gust of wind made my pic with him 10x more exciting pic.twitter.com/9TxR1TE1VG — Talia Calandra (@taliacalandra) March 9, 2017

That hair has SO MUCH LIFE!

Ed’s stoic expression makes the picture THAT much better.

Obviously Twitter is having a field day with it but we’re sure Ed doesn’t mind the free promo. Not that he needs it – his album just scored a billion hits on Youtube and just-announced tours are selling out.

This is why we love you Ed!