DWTS Recap: WATCH Normani Kordei, Grandpa Rossy & More

Tonight was the night! The season premiere of Dancing with the Stars!

With so many to cheer for, thank goodness we can vote for more than one person!

Fifth Harmony’s Normani kicked things off! I think she did amazing…but the judges were not so generous with the scores:

Then, Grandpa Rossy from the Cubbies danced to “Go Cubs Go” – and in all honesty I was nervous it was going to be a train wreck…but it was ANYTHING but!

Watch til the end to see a check in with Anthony Rizzo and some of the others cheering him on at home:

Then remember Heather Morris from Glee? Here ya go:

And if you’re a big fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (like me) you couldn’t wait to see Erika Jayne (NOT Erika Girardi lol) PS – her fellow castmates Eileen Davidson and and Lisa Rinna were there to root her on!

And last but not least, Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles:

Clearly there are some I didn’t include here but you can watch them all here: Episode 1 of DWTS

Who do you want to win?