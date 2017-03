One of the best things about summer is watching movies in the park.

While it’s still too early for the full schedule, Independence Park Advisory Council announced that it will air Oscar hit La La Land this summer.

The council advises that the movie will start at dusk on August 18th.

“Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie” the Facebook invite states.

What other movies do you hope to watch under the night sky this summer?

Let us know!