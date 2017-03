The Chicago Department of Aviation will be hosting their first regional job fair this week. Residents will have the opportunity to meet representatives from companies looking to fill positions at O’Hare International Airport in areas such as; airlines, cargo, concessions, construction, hospitality, security and more!

