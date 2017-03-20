Bebe Rexha Teases New Collab With Boy Band Member… But Which One?

Bebe Rexha stopped by the B96’s CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen to show off her cooking skills.

For lunch, she made us a deliciously spicy plate of “Lazy Girl Pasta” aka penne, chicken, tomato sauce and lots of oil, garlic and cheese.

Seriously, delicious.

During the Q+A portion she revealed that the second part of her album is due in April and she has some exciting projects on it, namely a collaboration with a guy from a boy band.

“It’s a really massive record and we just finished and it’s about to come out in a month or so and it’s amazing,” she teased.

Unfortunately for us, Bebe can’t disclose this BIG artists name just yet but she did admit it’s one of her favorite songs she’s ever done.

Huge right?

So who are we thinking? Zayn from One Direction? Harry? Louis?

Or are we talking older Boy Bands? Nick Carter from BSB? Justin Timberlake from NSYNC?

Heck, Nick Lachey from 98*?

Someone give us a hint here!

Check the video and head to the 26 minute mark to hear the scoop straight from Bebe herself!