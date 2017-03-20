Backstreet Boy A.J. Welcomes New Baby & We Love The Baby’s Name!

It’s another baby girl for BSB A.J. Maclean and his wife Rochelle! They welcomed their second daughter, Lyric Dean Mclean Sunday night.

A.J. recently told People Magazine:

“My wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings. “Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

“Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family.” Lyric makes eight Backstreet children. She and Ava are the only girls — the other members of the group all have sons.

Win tickets to see Backstreet Boys at Wrigley all day tomorrow on B96’s Two-Ticket-Tuesday!