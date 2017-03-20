TRENDING NOW: Dairy Queen | Bebe Rexha Live at B96 | FGL & BSB

Backstreet Boy A.J. Welcomes New Baby & We Love The Baby’s Name!

March 20, 2017 1:41 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: A. J. McLean, babies, baby girl, baby names, Backstreet Boys, dance music, Daughter, family, floriday georgia line, live concert at wrigley, lyric, Nelly, pop music, sexy, two ticket tuesday on b96, welcomed a new baby, win tickets for basckstreet boys in chicago

It’s another baby girl for BSB  A.J. Maclean and his wife Rochelle! They welcomed their second daughter, Lyric Dean Mclean Sunday night.

A.J. recently told People Magazine:

“My wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings. “Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

“Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family.”  Lyric makes eight Backstreet children.  She and Ava are the only girls — the other members of the group all have sons.

Win tickets to see Backstreet Boys at Wrigley all day tomorrow on B96’s Two-Ticket-Tuesday!

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live