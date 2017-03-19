TRENDING NOW: B96 Lectric Leprechaun | Ravinia Lineup | FGL & BSB

Baby News for Bruno Mars?

March 19, 2017 1:24 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
The rumor mill is going bananas with this potential exciting news!

Is Bruno Mars about to be a Dad?

Bruno and his gorg girlfriend Jessica Caban (a Puerto Rican model/actress) have been together since 2011…and while neither side has confirmed this news, it all started with this Instagram post

That’s Jessica at Bruno’s show a week ago – and while it COULD just be the flowy outfit fans are going crazy assuming she’s expecting.

Plus, another website claims to have screen shots of texts from Jessica alluding to the fact she was with child.

Looking at the pic, maybe the dress caught a breeze? She ate a big dinner?

The couple has also allegedly been asked by several news outlets if they are expecting and no response (which is NOT the same as “no comment” – they just haven’t returned calls).

Do you think Bruno’s going to be a Daddy?

If he is this is going to be the most gorgeous, talented baby EVER!

