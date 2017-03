Ben Haggerty (aka Macklemore) proves he is the coolest Dad ever with his Daddy/Daughter Vaca!

Macklemore and his daughter Sloane (who is almost 2 years old) took a tropical vacation and the pics he posted will have you melting!

Pre-Trip Twinning:

I’m sure she’s listening to Daddy’s rhymes…or nursery rhymes:

And finally his last shot entitled “Sunset”:

Cute right?