Calling all music lovers!!!

Live Nation is hosting a job fair tomorrow in Tinley Park. The full details are below:

WHEN – Saturday 3/18 from 10am until 3pm

WHERE – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Harlem & Oak Park Avenue in Tinley Park

>ENTER LOTS VIA OAK PARK AVENUE BY ODYSSEY FUN WORLD AND GO TO ADMIN OFFICE BY GATE 2

POSITIONS – security, parking, ushers, and maintenance beginning in May

For those interested that cannot make it, please visit HCAEMPLOYEES.COM to fill out an application.