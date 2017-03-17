TRENDING NOW: B96 Lectric Leprechaun | Ravinia Lineup | FGL & BSB

The B96 Top 8 at 8 : TGIF Soundtrack

March 17, 2017 8:26 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Chicago, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, emily warren, Katy Perry, Kygo, Sean Paul, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Top 8 at 8, zayn

Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 had the kind of songs that make you want to go out and party = the PERFECT TGIF Soundtrack!

See who made the list below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 03/17/17:

8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Waren “Paris”

7- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

4- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

3- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

1- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live