The B96 Top 8 at 8 : TGIF Soundtrack

Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 had the kind of songs that make you want to go out and party = the PERFECT TGIF Soundtrack!

See who made the list below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 03/17/17:

8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Waren “Paris”

7- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

4- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

3- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

1- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”