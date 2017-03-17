The B96 Top 8 at 8 : TGIF Soundtrack

Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 had the kind of songs that make you want to go out and party = the PERFECT TGIF Soundtrack!
See who made the list below:
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 03/17/17:
8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Waren “Paris”
7- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”
6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”
5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”
4- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
3- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
1- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”