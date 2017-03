Bruno Mars has been getting closer to #1 with your votes in the 9 Most Wanted!

So was St. Patrick’s Day his lucky charm? Find out below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/17/17:

9- Marian Hill “Down”

8- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

7- Ed Sheeran “Castle on a Hill”

6- Julia Michaels “Issues”

5- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

4- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

3- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”

2- Maroon 5 and Future “Cold”

1- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”