[Listen] Tyra Banks Is Coming Back To #ANTM

March 17, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Tyra Banks has the hosting bug! Shortly after announcing she is the new host of America’s Got Talent, she also announced she will be returning to her show America’s Next Top Model. She gave Rita Ora huge credz for taking of the show, but she want to return to her first love! Now that Rita is free, will she work on new music?

