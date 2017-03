The J Show

James Corden already has his hit late-night show and a spin-off of his segment Carpool Karaoke on Apple now he’s having a new show come to TBS. The show will be called “Drop The Mic” hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin airing May 2nd.

Drop the Mic will be a full head-to-head battle of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture, were a winner will be chosen by the audience. Can’t wait to see what celebs join the show!