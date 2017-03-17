B96 Cares! March Is National Kidney Month!

Kidney disease affects more than one in 10 Americans, yet most people with the condition are unaware they have it.

Chronic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or transplantation for survival.

Certain lifestyle changes can prevent or delay the onset of conditions that lead to kidney disease.

These include exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and losing weight.

Regular physical exams that include simple blood and urine tests can determine if you’re at increased risk for kidney problems. B96 Cares!