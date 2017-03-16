Lukas Graham Pour One Out in ‘Drunk in the Morning’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Lukas Graham, along with their family and friends, enjoy some early morning libations in their new video “Drunk in the Morning.”

Related: Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini Team Up for GRAMMYs Performance

Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the video focuses on Lukas Graham enjoying a sunny day at the Venice Beach Boardwalk with family and friends they flew in from Denmark. The group kicks things off early in the morning by passing around Red Solo Cups before they all hop on family and cargo tricycles and cruise along the beach.

The specialty bikes, one of which allows singer Lukas Forchhammer to sit on a futon while being propelled by a friend, were designed by Christiana Bikes in the group’s car-free hometown Christiania in Copenhagen. By the time the sun begins to set, the band has gathered quite the crowd on the beach for an intoxicated celebration.