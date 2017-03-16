TRENDING NOW: B96 Lectric Leprechaun | Ravinia Lineup | Shawn Mendes Musical

[Listen] Adele Has A Secret Twitter Account

March 16, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Adele’s managers have banned Adele from Twitter in the past due to drunk tweeting and speaking too openly what is on her dang mind! However, at a concert she revealed she was on Twitter on her secret account!! She spilt the beans and this was exciting news for her fans and her management team…Will they end us releasing her account back to public?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live