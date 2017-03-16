[Listen] Adele Has A Secret Twitter Account

Showbiz Shelly
Adele’s managers have banned Adele from Twitter in the past due to drunk tweeting and speaking too openly what is on her dang mind! However, at a concert she revealed she was on Twitter on her secret account!! She spilt the beans and this was exciting news for her fans and her management team…Will they end us releasing her account back to public?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly