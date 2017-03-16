Krispy Kreme Will Have Green Doughnuts For One Day Only

Krispy Kreme is going green!

The doughnut chain is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year by changing the iconic glazed doughnut’s color.

You will only be able to get the doughnuts on Friday (actually St. Paddy’s day).

The name will also temporarily change to “O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.”

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

So drink up your green beer and eat those green doughnuts.

Pot of gold? At the end of every rainbow should be a box of green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts for #StPatricksDay Only on 3/17 at US/CAN shops pic.twitter.com/GlwSPIELot — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 14, 2017

