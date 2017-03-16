JUST ANNOUNCED: All 2017 Chicago Summer Festivals & Events

Summertime Chi is the best thing going. The food, music, entertainment & shenanigans all move outdoors. From Lollapalooza to the Taste to all the fun street fests…they are all listed below.

Here is the month by month breakdown:

MAY

James Beard Foundation Awards, May 1, Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker



Polish Constitution Day Parade – Saturday, May 6, 11.30 am., Columbus Drive from Balbo Street to Monroe Street



Chicago Zine Fest (small underground publications), May 5 – 6, various locations near West side

Viva Cinco De Mayo Festival, May 5-7, Toyota Park

Chicago Beer Classic, May 6, 2017, Soldier Field

Polish Constitution Day Parade, 11:30 am. May 6, S. Columbus Drive (from Balbo Street to Monroe Street)

Kids and Kites Festival, May 6, 2017, Montrose Park

Lilac Time, May 6 – 21, 2017, Lombard, IL.

Manifest Urban Arts Festival, Friday May 12 2017, Columbia College, inside and outside

Lincoln Park Zoo Food Truck Social, Saturday, May 13, 6:30–10:30 pm. 2001 N. Clark, Lincoln Park Zoo

Cover Your Bases Pub Crawl, May 13, Wrigleyville

Chicago Craft Beer Week, May 18 to 25, various locations

Mayfest, May 19 – 21, 3100 N. Ashland Ave.

Long Grove Chocolate Fest, May 19 to 21, 208 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, IL.

Wright Plus Housewalk, May 20, Oak Park & River Forest, IL.

Lincoln Park Wine Festival, May 20 & 21, Lincoln Park

Bark in the Park, May 21, Soldier Field (new location)



Andersonville Wine Walk, May 21, Andersonville neighborhood

Mole de Mayo, May 26 to 28, Pilsen, Ashland and 18 th Street

Street Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Navy Pier

Chicago Memorial Day Parade, noon, May 27, 2017, State St. from Lake to Van Buren

Randolph Street Market Festival, May 27-28, 2017, 1350 block W. Randolph between Ada and Ogden

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28, North Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe

Bike the Drive, May 28, Lake Shore Drive

Beer Under Glass, May TBA, Garfield Park Conservatory JUNE

Maifest Chicago, June 1 – June 4, Lincoln Square at Lincoln Ave. and Leland Ave.

32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival, June 2–3, 2017, Millennium Park

Lincoln Park Greek Fest, June 2 – 4, St. George Greek Orthodox Church

Harvard Milk Days, June 2 – 4, 2017, Harvard, IL.

Wingout Chicago, June 3 and 4, 2 to 6 pm. St. Michael’s parking lot in Old Town

Taste of Little Village: Flavors of Mexico, Friday-Sunday, June 2 to 4, noon to 10 pm., 26th & Sacramento (Little Village)

LaGrange Pet Parade, June 3, line-up, 8:30 am., Cossitt Ave. & LaGrange Rd.

Hyde Park Brew Fest, June 3 & 4, 1 to 7 pm., 53rd and Harper

Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, June 3–September 2, 2017, Millennium Park

Do Division, Friday June 2 2017 – Sunday June 4 2017, Division St. between Damen Ave and Wood St.

Ravinia Festival, June 3 through September 17, Highland Park (northern suburbs), Summer 2017 schedule, TBA, March 15

57th Street Art Fair, June 3 – 4, Hyde Park

Wicker Park’s Green Music Fest, June 10 – 11, 2017, Damen between North and Schiller

Andersonville Midsommarfest, June 9 to 11, Andersonville on Clark

Ribfest Chicago, June 9 to11, Lincoln Ave. north of Irving Park Rd.

Chicago Blues Festival, June 9 to 11, Millennium Park

Spring Awakening Music Festival, June 9 to 11, Addams/Medill Park

Naked bike ride, June 10, 2017, 6-8 pm. check in at an undisclosed location

Printers Row Lit Fest, June 10 & 11, S. Dearborn and Polk

Pilsen Food Truck Social, Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11, 18th Street at Allport

Old Town Art Fair, June 10 & 11, Old Town Triangle District

Wells Street Art Festival, June 10 & 11, Wells St. between North Ave. & Division



Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations

Millennium Park Summer Music Series, June 12 – Aug. 17, 2017, (Select Mondays & Thursdays, 6:30 pm.), Millennium Park

Fiestas Puertorriqueñas and Puerto Rican Parade, June 17, Division Street from Western Avenue to Sacramento Avenue, Humboldt Park

Oakley Festa Pasta Vino, June 16 to 18, 24th street & Oakley

6 Corners BBQ Fest, June 10 & 11, 2017, Portage Park, 4000 N. Milwaukee Ave. (at Irving Park Rd./Cicero Ave. to Belle Plaine)

Millennium Park Summer Film Series, Millennium Park movies, Tuesdays, June 13–August 29, 2017, Millennium Park

Millennium Park Summer Film Series, Millennium Park movies, Tuesdays, June 13–August 29, 2017, Millennium Park Grant Park Music Festival, June 14 – Aug. 19, 2017, Wednesdays, Fridays, 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free

Taste of Randolph, June 16-18, 2017, Randolph and Peoria St., West Loop

Craft Brews at the Zoo (formerly Brew to Be Wild), June 16 – 17, 2017 (6 to 10:30 p.m.), Lincoln Park Zoo

Custer Fair, June 17 & 18, Main St. & Chicago Ave., Evanston

Chicago Pride Fest, June 17 & 18, North Halsted, Boystown

Gold Coast Art Fair, June 17 & 18, Butler Field on E Monroe Street

Father’s Day BBQ, June 18, 2017, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, IL.

Swedish Days, June 20 – 25, 2017, Downtown Geneva, IL.

Make Music Chicago, June 21, various locations

Chicago Ale Fest, June 23 – 24, Butler Field, Grant Park

Greek festival on Gold Coast, June 23 – 25, 2017, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Country LakeShake Music Festival, June 23 – 25, Northerly Island, Huntington Bank Pavilion

Elkhart Jazz Festival, June 23 to 25, 2017, downtown Elkhart, IN.

Chicago SummerDance, June 23 – September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 pm. Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden (601 S. Michigan Ave.)

Chicago Food Truck Fest, June 24 & 25, 2400 S. Dearborn Street

Fountain Square Art Festival (37th annual), Saturday/Sunday, June 24 & 25, Evanston (Sherman and Church Streets)

Highland Park Festival of Fine Arts, June 24-25, downtown Highland Park

Ravenswood on Tap Beer Festival, June 24 & 25, 1801 W. Foster, in front of Empirical Brewery

Randolph Street Market Festival, June 24 – 25, 1340 W. Washington

Mamby on the Beach, Saturday June 24 2017 – Sunday June 25 2017, Oakwood Beach, Bronzeville/Oakland

Pride Parade, Sunday June 25, North Broadway, Boystown

Color in Motion 5K, June 25, Montrose Beach

Eyes to the Skies Festival (35th annual), June 28-July 2, Lisle Community Park, Lisle, IL (1825 Short St.)

50th annual Milwaukee Summerfest, June 28 – July 2, July 4 – July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI.

Frontier Days Festival, June 30 to July 4, Recreation Park, Arlington Heights

Naperville RibFest, June 30 – July 3, 2017, Knoch Park, Naperville

FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, June 30 to July 3, 2017, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, IL.

Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Lake-Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL.

Windy City RibFest, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Uptown, Broadway & Lawrence

Oak Fest, June 29 – July 4, 2017, 159th & Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL.

Worlds Largest Block party at St. Pat’s, June 2017, date, TBA

Dragon boat races, June 2017, date TBA, Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W 19th Street

America’s Cup World Series, June 2017, date TBA, Navy Pier

L.A.T.E. Ride, cancelled for 2017

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Wednesdays & Saturdays, all month

SEPTEMBER

39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, ( started August 31), September 1 to 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues

North Coast Music Festival, September 1 to 3, 2017, Union Park

Great American Lobster Fest, September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd 2017, Navy Pier

African Festival of the Arts, September 1 – 4, 2017, Washington Park

Taste of Polonia, September 1 to 4, Copernicus Cultural and Civic Center, Jefferson Park

Fringe theater festival, September 1 – 10, 2017 (begins Aug. 30), Jefferson Park

Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park, September 8, 7:30 pm. Millennium Park

Festival de La Villita, September 8 – 10, 2017, 2700 W 26th Street

79th Street Renaissance Festival, September 8 – 10, 2017, Auburn Gresham, (Racine to Loomis)

19th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, September 8–24, 2017, various locations

Wings over Waukegan, September 9, 2017, Waukegan, IL. airport

Ukrainian Village Fest, September 9 – 10, 2017, Superior St. & Oakley

EXPO Art Week, September 13 – 17, Navy Pier and other locations

Riot Fest music festival, September 15 to 17, 2017, Douglas Park

26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade, September 10, noon, on 26th St. at Albany

American Craft Exposition, September 15 – 17, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, IL.

Lakeview Taco Fest, September 16 – 17, 2017, along Southport Avenue

West Loop Art Fair, September 16 & 17, 2017, North Racine & West Fulton Market

Ravenswood ArtWalk, September 16 & 17, 2017, Ravenswood Avenue

Chicago Architecture Biennial, September 16 – January 7, 2018, various locations

West Loop Art Fest, September 17 to 19, Washington Boulevard from Aberdeen to Halsted

Hamburger Hop, September 22, 2017, rooftop Harris Theater

Oktoberfest Chicago, September 22 – 24, 2017, North Lincoln Ave. at Southport

Edgewater Arts Festival (formerly Edgewater Fall Art Fair), September 23 & 24, 2017, Broadway to Sheridan

Chicago Gourmet, September 23 & 24, Millennium Park

AAHH! Fest by Common, September 23 – 24, Union Park

Randolph Street Market Festival, September 23 – 24, 1340 W. Washington

Chicago Half Marathon, September 24, 2017, Jackson Park & lakefront

Historic Berwyn’s Bungalow Tour, September 24, 2017, Berwyn, IL.

Fall Dinner Crawl, September 26, 2017 (6 to 9 p.m.), Wicker Park & Bucktown neighborhoods



Apple Fest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Lincoln Square, Lincoln & Leland Avenues

St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, under the tents in St. Benedict’s Courtyard

Taste Talks All-Star BBQ, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Palmer Square Park

Lisle Ale Fest, September 30, 2017, Lisle, IL.

City Made Fest, September (TBA), Andersonville neighborhood

Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden

Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park

