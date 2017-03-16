JUST ANNOUNCED: All 2017 Chicago Summer Festivals & Events

Summertime Chi is the best thing going. The food, music, entertainment & shenanigans all move outdoors. From Lollapalooza to the Taste to all the fun street fests…they are all listed below.
Here is the month by month breakdown:
MAY
- James Beard Foundation Awards, May 1, Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker
- Polish Constitution Day Parade – Saturday, May 6, 11.30 am., Columbus Drive from Balbo Street to Monroe Street
- Chicago Zine Fest (small underground publications), May 5 – 6, various locations near West side
- Viva Cinco De Mayo Festival, May 5-7, Toyota Park
- Chicago Beer Classic, May 6, 2017, Soldier Field
- Polish Constitution Day Parade, 11:30 am. May 6, S. Columbus Drive (from Balbo Street to Monroe Street)
- Kids and Kites Festival, May 6, 2017, Montrose Park
- Lilac Time, May 6 – 21, 2017, Lombard, IL.
- Manifest Urban Arts Festival, Friday May 12 2017, Columbia College, inside and outside
- Lincoln Park Zoo Food Truck Social, Saturday, May 13, 6:30–10:30 pm. 2001 N. Clark, Lincoln Park Zoo
- Cover Your Bases Pub Crawl, May 13, Wrigleyville
- Chicago Craft Beer Week, May 18 to 25, various locations
- Mayfest, May 19 – 21, 3100 N. Ashland Ave.
- Long Grove Chocolate Fest, May 19 to 21, 208 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, IL.
- Wright Plus Housewalk, May 20, Oak Park & River Forest, IL.
- Lincoln Park Wine Festival, May 20 & 21, Lincoln Park
- Bark in the Park, May 21, Soldier Field (new location)
- Andersonville Wine Walk, May 21, Andersonville neighborhood
- Mole de Mayo, May 26 to 28, Pilsen, Ashland and 18th Street
- Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Navy Pier
- Chicago Memorial Day Parade, noon, May 27, 2017, State St. from Lake to Van Buren
- Randolph Street Market Festival, May 27-28, 2017, 1350 block W. Randolph between Ada and Ogden
- Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28, North Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe
- Bike the Drive, May 28, Lake Shore Drive
- Beer Under Glass, May TBA, Garfield Park Conservatory JUNE
- Maifest Chicago, June 1 – June 4, Lincoln Square at Lincoln Ave. and Leland Ave.
- 32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival, June 2–3, 2017, Millennium Park
- Lincoln Park Greek Fest, June 2 – 4, St. George Greek Orthodox Church
- Harvard Milk Days, June 2 – 4, 2017, Harvard, IL.
- Wingout Chicago, June 3 and 4, 2 to 6 pm. St. Michael’s parking lot in Old Town
- Taste of Little Village: Flavors of Mexico, Friday-Sunday, June 2 to 4, noon to 10 pm., 26th & Sacramento (Little Village)
- LaGrange Pet Parade, June 3, line-up, 8:30 am., Cossitt Ave. & LaGrange Rd.
- Hyde Park Brew Fest, June 3 & 4, 1 to 7 pm., 53rd and Harper
- Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, June 3–September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
- Do Division, Friday June 2 2017 – Sunday June 4 2017, Division St. between Damen Ave and Wood St.
- Ravinia Festival, June 3 through September 17, Highland Park (northern suburbs), Summer 2017 schedule, TBA, March 15
- 57th Street Art Fair, June 3 – 4, Hyde Park
- Wicker Park’s Green Music Fest, June 10 – 11, 2017, Damen between North and Schiller
- Andersonville Midsommarfest, June 9 to 11, Andersonville on Clark
- Ribfest Chicago, June 9 to11, Lincoln Ave. north of Irving Park Rd.
- Chicago Blues Festival, June 9 to 11, Millennium Park
- Spring Awakening Music Festival, June 9 to 11, Addams/Medill Park
- Naked bike ride, June 10, 2017, 6-8 pm. check in at an undisclosed location
- Printers Row Lit Fest, June 10 & 11, S. Dearborn and Polk
- Pilsen Food Truck Social, Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11, 18th Street at Allport
- Old Town Art Fair, June 10 & 11, Old Town Triangle District
- Wells Street Art Festival, June 10 & 11, Wells St. between North Ave. & Division
- Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations
- Millennium Park Summer Music Series, June 12 – Aug. 17, 2017, (Select Mondays & Thursdays, 6:30 pm.), Millennium Park
- Fiestas Puertorriqueñas and Puerto Rican Parade, June 17, Division Street from Western Avenue to Sacramento Avenue, Humboldt Park
- Oakley Festa Pasta Vino, June 16 to 18, 24th street & Oakley
- 6 Corners BBQ Fest, June 10 & 11, 2017, Portage Park, 4000 N. Milwaukee Ave. (at Irving Park Rd./Cicero Ave. to Belle Plaine)
Millennium Park Summer Film Series, Millennium Park movies, Tuesdays, June 13–August 29, 2017, Millennium Park
- Grant Park Music Festival, June 14 – Aug. 19, 2017, Wednesdays, Fridays, 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free
- Taste of Randolph, June 16-18, 2017, Randolph and Peoria St., West Loop
- Craft Brews at the Zoo (formerly Brew to Be Wild), June 16 – 17, 2017 (6 to 10:30 p.m.), Lincoln Park Zoo
- Custer Fair, June 17 & 18, Main St. & Chicago Ave., Evanston
- Chicago Pride Fest, June 17 & 18, North Halsted, Boystown
- Gold Coast Art Fair, June 17 & 18, Butler Field on E Monroe Street
- Father’s Day BBQ, June 18, 2017, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, IL.
- Swedish Days, June 20 – 25, 2017, Downtown Geneva, IL.
- Make Music Chicago, June 21, various locations
- Chicago Ale Fest, June 23 – 24, Butler Field, Grant Park
- Greek festival on Gold Coast, June 23 – 25, 2017, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Country LakeShake Music Festival, June 23 – 25, Northerly Island, Huntington Bank Pavilion
- Elkhart Jazz Festival, June 23 to 25, 2017, downtown Elkhart, IN.
- Chicago SummerDance, June 23 – September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 pm. Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden (601 S. Michigan Ave.)
- Chicago Food Truck Fest, June 24 & 25, 2400 S. Dearborn Street
- Fountain Square Art Festival (37th annual), Saturday/Sunday, June 24 & 25, Evanston (Sherman and Church Streets)
- Highland Park Festival of Fine Arts, June 24-25, downtown Highland Park
- Ravenswood on Tap Beer Festival, June 24 & 25, 1801 W. Foster, in front of Empirical Brewery
- Randolph Street Market Festival, June 24 – 25, 1340 W. Washington
- Mamby on the Beach, Saturday June 24 2017 – Sunday June 25 2017, Oakwood Beach, Bronzeville/Oakland
- Pride Parade, Sunday June 25, North Broadway, Boystown
- Color in Motion 5K, June 25, Montrose Beach
- Eyes to the Skies Festival (35th annual), June 28-July 2, Lisle Community Park, Lisle, IL (1825 Short St.)
- 50th annual Milwaukee Summerfest, June 28 – July 2, July 4 – July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI.
- Frontier Days Festival, June 30 to July 4, Recreation Park, Arlington Heights
- Naperville RibFest, June 30 – July 3, 2017, Knoch Park, Naperville
- FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, June 30 to July 3, 2017, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, IL.
- Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Lake-Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL.
- Windy City RibFest, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Uptown, Broadway & Lawrence
- Oak Fest, June 29 – July 4, 2017, 159th & Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL.
- Worlds Largest Block party at St. Pat’s, June 2017, date, TBA
- Dragon boat races, June 2017, date TBA, Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W 19th Street
- America’s Cup World Series, June 2017, date TBA, Navy Pier
- L.A.T.E. Ride, cancelled for 2017
- Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Wednesdays & Saturdays, all month
- JULY
- Eyes to the Skies Festival (35th annual), (started June 28), July 1 & 2, Lisle Community Park, Lisle, IL (1825 Short St.)
- Chosen Few House Festival, July 1-2, Jackson Park
- 50th annual Milwaukee Summerfest, (started June 28) July 1, July 2, July 4 – July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI.
- Frontier Days Festival, (started June 30) July 1 to July 4, Recreation Park, Arlington Heights
- Naperville RibFest, (started June 30) July 1 – July 3, 2017, Knoch Park, Naperville
- FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, (started June 30), July 1 to July 3, 2017, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, IL.
- Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, (started June 30) July 1 & July 2, 2017, Lake-Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL.
- Windy City RibFest, (started June 30) July 1 & July 2, 2017, Uptown, Broadway & Lawrence
- Oak Fest, (started June 29), July 1 – July 4, 2017, 159th & Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL.
- African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, July 1 to 4, Union Park
- Fourth of July Fireworks, July 3, Navy Pier
- Jazzin’ at the Shedd, July 5-26 (Wednesdays) Shedd Aquarium
- 37th Annual Taste of Chicago, July 5–9, 2017, Grant Park
- Square Roots Festival, Friday July 7 2017 – Sunday July 9 2017, Lincoln Square
- Millennium Art Festival, July 7 – 9, Lake Street & Michigan Avenue
- Ruido Fest, July 7 to July 9, Addams/Medill Park, Little Italy, UIC
- West Fest, July 7 to July 9, Chicago Ave between Wood St and Damen Avenue
- Irish American Heritage Festival, July 7 – 9, Irish American Heritage Center
- Bristol Renaissance Faire, July 8 to September 4, Kenosha, WI.
- Chicago Margarita Festival, July 8 & 9, South Shore Cultural Center
- Roscoe Village Burger Fest, July 8 & 9, Belmont Avenue from Damen to Oakley
- Arts & Crafts Festival, July 8 & 9, DuSable Museum
- North Shore Festival of Arts, July 8 & 9, Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, IL.
- Pitchfork Music Festival, July 14 to July 16, Union Park
- Windy City Smokeout – BBQ & Country Music Festival, July 14 to 16, 560 W. Grand Ave. on the river
- Chicago Open Air Music Festival, July 14 to July 16, Toyota Park
- Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, Parade of Boats, July 15, East End of Navy Pier
- The Silver Room Block Party, July 15, Harper’s Court Hyde Park
- Southport Art & Music Fest, July 15 & 16, Waveland & Southport
- Colombian Fest, July 15 to 17, Kelvyn Park
- Rock ’n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon & 10K, Sunday, July 16, Grant Park, followed by an after-festival at Butler Field
- Chinatown Summer Fair, July 16, South Wentworth Ave. at Cermak Rd.
- Dearborn Garden Walk, July 16, near North side, Gold Coast
- ulful Chicago Book Fair, July 16, 61st Street in between King Dr & Cottage Grove
- artfest Michigan Avenue, July 21 – 23, Michigan Avenue, just north of the Chicago River
- Taste of River North, July 21 – 23, Ward Park, Kingsbury & Erie
- Sheffield Music Festival & Garden Walk, July 22 & 23, North Sheffield Ave. & Webster
- Fiesta del Sol, July 27 – 30, Morgan and Ashland
- Wicker Park Fest, July 29 – 30, North Avenue to Paulina Street
- Randolph Street Market Festival, July 29 – 30, 1340 W Washington Blvd.
- Taste of Lincoln Avenue, July 29 & 30, 2017, along Lincoln from Fullerton to Wrightwood
- Continuing Chicago SummerDance, June 23 – September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m.Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden (601 S. Michigan Ave.)
- Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Navy Pier
- Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
- Ravinia Festival, June 8-September 10, Highland Park
- Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations
AUGUST
- Lollapalooza, August 3 to 6, 2017, Grant Park
- Millennium Park Summer Music Series, August 3 to 17, Monday & Thursday evenings, Millennium Park
- Jeff Fest, Arts & Music Festival, August 4 to 6, Jefferson Park at 4822 N Long Ave.
- Edge Fest, August 6 & 7, North Broadway from Thorndale to Ardmore
- Ginza Holiday Festival, August 11 to 13, Midwest Buddhist Temple, Old Town
- Chicago Hot Dog Fest, August 11 – 13, Lincoln Park at Clark Street and W LaSalle Drive by the Chicago History Museum
- Reggae Fest, August 11 – 13, Addams/Medill Park
- Retro on Roscoe, August 11 to 13, Roscoe Village
- Bud Billiken Parade, August 12, parade steps off south down MLK Drive from Oakwood Blvd followed by picnic in Washington Park
- Northalsted Market Days, August 13 & 14, North Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison
- Clark After Dark, August 17, River North
- Festa Italiana, August 18 – 20,West Taylor Street at Ashland
- Edison Park Fest, August 18 – 20, 6730 N Olmsted Avenue
- Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest, August 18 – 20, Glenwood Avenue, Rogers Park
- Windy City Carnival, August 19, Midway Plaisance, University of Chicago
- 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show, August 19 & 20 (full rehearsal, August 18), North Avenue Beach
- Taste of Greektown, August 25 to 27, 400 South Halsted Street
- Randolph Street Market Festival, August 26 & 27, 1340 W Washington Blvd.
- Transamerica Chicago Triathlon, August 27, Grant Park to Foster Beach
- Chicago Fringe Festival, August 30 – September 10, Jefferson Park
- 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, August 31–September 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues
- Millennium Park Summer Music & Film Series, Through August 29, Millennium Park
- Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden
- Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
- Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locatioS
SEPTEMBER
- 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, ( started August 31), September 1 to 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues
- North Coast Music Festival, September 1 to 3, 2017, Union Park
- Great American Lobster Fest, September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd 2017, Navy Pier
- African Festival of the Arts, September 1 – 4, 2017, Washington Park
- Taste of Polonia, September 1 to 4, Copernicus Cultural and Civic Center, Jefferson Park
- Fringe theater festival, September 1 – 10, 2017 (begins Aug. 30), Jefferson Park
- Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park, September 8, 7:30 pm. Millennium Park
- Festival de La Villita, September 8 – 10, 2017, 2700 W 26th Street
- 79th Street Renaissance Festival, September 8 – 10, 2017, Auburn Gresham, (Racine to Loomis)
- 19th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, September 8–24, 2017, various locations
- Wings over Waukegan, September 9, 2017, Waukegan, IL. airport
- Ukrainian Village Fest, September 9 – 10, 2017, Superior St. & Oakley
- EXPO Art Week, September 13 – 17, Navy Pier and other locations
- Riot Fest music festival, September 15 to 17, 2017, Douglas Park
- 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade, September 10, noon, on 26th St. at Albany
- American Craft Exposition, September 15 – 17, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, IL.
- Lakeview Taco Fest, September 16 – 17, 2017, along Southport Avenue
- West Loop Art Fair, September 16 & 17, 2017, North Racine & West Fulton Market
- Ravenswood ArtWalk, September 16 & 17, 2017, Ravenswood Avenue
- Chicago Architecture Biennial, September 16 – January 7, 2018, various locations
- West Loop Art Fest, September 17 to 19, Washington Boulevard from Aberdeen to Halsted
- Hamburger Hop, September 22, 2017, rooftop Harris Theater
- Oktoberfest Chicago, September 22 – 24, 2017, North Lincoln Ave. at Southport
- Edgewater Arts Festival (formerly Edgewater Fall Art Fair), September 23 & 24, 2017, Broadway to Sheridan
- Chicago Gourmet, September 23 & 24, Millennium Park
- AAHH! Fest by Common, September 23 – 24, Union Park
- Randolph Street Market Festival, September 23 – 24, 1340 W. Washington
- Chicago Half Marathon, September 24, 2017, Jackson Park & lakefront
- Historic Berwyn’s Bungalow Tour, September 24, 2017, Berwyn, IL.
- Fall Dinner Crawl, September 26, 2017 (6 to 9 p.m.), Wicker Park & Bucktown neighborhoods
- Apple Fest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Lincoln Square, Lincoln & Leland Avenues
- St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, under the tents in St. Benedict’s Courtyard
- Taste Talks All-Star BBQ, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Palmer Square Park
- Lisle Ale Fest, September 30, 2017, Lisle, IL.
- City Made Fest, September (TBA), Andersonville neighborhood
- Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden
- Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
