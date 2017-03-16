TRENDING NOW: B96 Lectric Leprechaun | Ravinia Lineup | Shawn Mendes Musical

JUST ANNOUNCED: All 2017 Chicago Summer Festivals & Events

March 16, 2017 1:29 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: 2017 summer festivals and events in chicago, Air and water show, cultural events, dance music, Entertainment, family fun, food, get the list of festivals and events, Grant Park, live music, Lollapalooza, Navy Pier, parades, pop music, sexy, street festivals, Taste of Chicago

Summertime Chi is the best thing going. The food, music, entertainment & shenanigans all move outdoors. From Lollapalooza to the Taste to all the fun street fests…they are all listed below.

Here is the month by month breakdown:

        MAY

  • James Beard Foundation Awards, May 1, Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker
  • Polish Constitution Day Parade – Saturday, May 6, 11.30 am., Columbus Drive from Balbo Street to Monroe Street
  • Chicago Zine Fest (small underground publications), May 5 – 6, various locations near West side
  • Viva Cinco De Mayo Festival, May 5-7, Toyota Park
  • Chicago Beer Classic, May 6, 2017,  Soldier Field
  • Polish Constitution Day Parade, 11:30 am. May 6, S. Columbus Drive (from Balbo Street to Monroe Street)
  • Kids and Kites Festival, May 6, 2017, Montrose Park
  • Lilac Time, May 6 – 21, 2017, Lombard, IL.
  • Manifest Urban Arts Festival, Friday May 12 2017, Columbia College, inside and outside
  • Lincoln Park Zoo Food Truck Social, Saturday, May 13, 6:30–10:30 pm. 2001 N. Clark, Lincoln Park Zoo
  • Cover Your Bases Pub Crawl, May 13, Wrigleyville
  • Chicago Craft Beer Week, May 18 to 25, various locations
  • Mayfest, May 19 – 21, 3100 N. Ashland Ave.
  • Long Grove Chocolate Fest, May 19 to 21, 208 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, IL.
  • Wright Plus Housewalk, May 20, Oak Park & River Forest, IL.
  • Lincoln Park Wine Festival, May 20 & 21, Lincoln Park
  • Bark in the Park, May 21, Soldier Field (new location)
  • Andersonville Wine Walk, May 21, Andersonville neighborhood
  • Mole de Mayo, May 26 to 28, Pilsen, Ashland and 18th Street
  • Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Navy Pier
  • Chicago Memorial Day Parade, noon, May 27, 2017, State St. from Lake to Van Buren
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, May 27-28, 2017, 1350 block W. Randolph between Ada and Ogden
  • Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28, North Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe
  • Bike the Drive, May 28, Lake Shore Drive
  • Beer Under Glass, May TBA, Garfield Park Conservatory          JUNE
  • Maifest Chicago, June 1 – June 4, Lincoln Square at Lincoln Ave. and Leland Ave.
  • 32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival, June 2–3, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Lincoln Park Greek Fest, June 2 – 4, St. George Greek Orthodox Church
  • Harvard Milk Days, June 2 – 4, 2017, Harvard, IL.
  • Wingout Chicago, June 3 and 4, 2 to 6 pm. St. Michael’s parking lot in Old Town
  • Taste of Little Village: Flavors of Mexico, Friday-Sunday, June 2 to 4, noon to 10 pm., 26th & Sacramento (Little Village)
  • LaGrange Pet Parade, June 3, line-up, 8:30 am., Cossitt Ave. & LaGrange Rd.
  • Hyde Park Brew Fest, June 3 & 4, 1 to 7 pm., 53rd and Harper
  • Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, June 3–September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Do Division, Friday June 2 2017 – Sunday June 4 2017, Division St. between Damen Ave and Wood St.
  • Ravinia Festival, June 3 through September 17, Highland Park (northern suburbs), Summer 2017 schedule, TBA, March 15
  • 57th Street Art Fair, June 3 – 4, Hyde Park
  • Wicker Park’s Green Music Fest, June 10 – 11, 2017, Damen between North and Schiller
  • Andersonville Midsommarfest, June 9 to 11, Andersonville on Clark
  • Ribfest Chicago, June 9 to11, Lincoln Ave. north of Irving Park Rd.
  • Chicago Blues Festival, June 9 to 11, Millennium Park
  • Spring Awakening Music Festival, June 9 to 11, Addams/Medill Park
  • Naked bike ride, June 10, 2017, 6-8 pm. check in at an undisclosed location
  • Printers Row Lit Fest, June 10 & 11, S. Dearborn and Polk
  • Pilsen Food Truck Social, Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11, 18th Street at Allport
  • Old Town Art Fair, June 10 & 11, Old Town Triangle District
  • Wells Street Art Festival, June 10 & 11, Wells St. between North Ave. & Division
  • Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations
  • Millennium Park Summer Music Series, June 12 – Aug. 17, 2017, (Select Mondays & Thursdays, 6:30 pm.), Millennium Park
  • Fiestas Puertorriqueñas and Puerto Rican Parade, June 17, Division Street from Western Avenue to Sacramento Avenue, Humboldt Park
  • Oakley Festa Pasta Vino, June 16 to 18, 24th street & Oakley
  • 6 Corners BBQ Fest, June 10 & 11, 2017, Portage Park, 4000 N. Milwaukee Ave. (at Irving Park Rd./Cicero Ave. to Belle Plaine)
    Millennium Park Summer Film Series, Millennium Park movies, Tuesdays, June 13–August 29, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Grant Park Music Festival, June 14 – Aug. 19, 2017, Wednesdays, Fridays, 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, free
  • Taste of Randolph, June 16-18, 2017, Randolph and Peoria St., West Loop
  • Craft Brews at the Zoo (formerly Brew to Be Wild), June 16 – 17, 2017 (6 to 10:30 p.m.), Lincoln Park Zoo
  • Custer Fair, June 17 & 18, Main St. & Chicago Ave., Evanston
  • Chicago Pride Fest, June 17 & 18, North Halsted, Boystown
  • Gold Coast Art Fair, June 17 & 18, Butler Field on E Monroe Street
  • Father’s Day BBQ, June 18, 2017, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, IL.
  • Swedish Days, June 20 – 25, 2017, Downtown Geneva, IL.
  • Make Music Chicago, June 21, various locations
  • Chicago Ale Fest, June 23 – 24, Butler Field, Grant Park
  • Greek festival on Gold Coast, June 23 – 25, 2017, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
  • Country LakeShake Music Festival, June 23 – 25, Northerly Island, Huntington Bank Pavilion
  • Elkhart Jazz Festival, June 23 to 25, 2017, downtown Elkhart, IN.
  • Chicago SummerDance, June 23 – September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 pm. Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden (601 S. Michigan Ave.)
  • Chicago Food Truck Fest, June 24 & 25, 2400 S. Dearborn Street
  • Fountain Square Art Festival (37th annual), Saturday/Sunday, June 24 & 25, Evanston (Sherman and Church Streets)
  • Highland Park Festival of Fine Arts, June 24-25, downtown Highland Park
  • Ravenswood on Tap Beer Festival, June 24 & 25, 1801 W. Foster, in front of Empirical Brewery
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, June 24 – 25, 1340 W. Washington
  • Mamby on the Beach, Saturday June 24 2017 – Sunday June 25 2017, Oakwood Beach, Bronzeville/Oakland
  • Pride Parade, Sunday June 25, North Broadway, Boystown
  • Color in Motion 5K, June 25, Montrose Beach
  • Eyes to the Skies Festival (35th annual), June 28-July 2, Lisle Community Park, Lisle, IL (1825 Short St.)
  • 50th annual Milwaukee Summerfest, June 28 – July 2, July 4 – July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI.
  • Frontier Days Festival, June 30 to July 4, Recreation Park, Arlington Heights
  • Naperville RibFest, June 30 – July 3, 2017, Knoch Park, Naperville
  • FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, June 30 to July 3, 2017, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, IL.
  • Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Lake-Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL.
  • Windy City RibFest, June 30 – July 2, 2017, Uptown, Broadway & Lawrence
  • Oak Fest, June 29 – July 4, 2017, 159th & Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL.
  • Worlds Largest Block party at St. Pat’s, June 2017, date, TBA
  • Dragon boat races, June 2017, date TBA, Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W 19th Street
  • America’s Cup World Series, June 2017, date TBA, Navy Pier
  • L.A.T.E. Ride, cancelled for 2017
  • Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Wednesdays & Saturdays, all month

 

  • JULY

 

  • Eyes to the Skies Festival (35th annual), (started June 28), July 1 & 2, Lisle Community Park, Lisle, IL (1825 Short St.)
  • Chosen Few House Festival, July 1-2, Jackson Park
  • 50th annual Milwaukee Summerfest, (started June 28) July 1, July 2, July 4 – July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI.
  • Frontier Days Festival, (started June 30) July 1 to July 4, Recreation Park, Arlington Heights
  • Naperville RibFest, (started June 30) July 1 – July 3, 2017, Knoch Park, Naperville
  • FitzGerald’s American Music Festival, (started June 30), July 1 to July 3, 2017, FitzGerald’s, Berwyn, IL.
  • Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, (started June 30) July 1 & July 2, 2017, Lake-Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL.
  • Windy City RibFest, (started June 30) July 1 & July 2, 2017, Uptown, Broadway & Lawrence
  • Oak Fest, (started June 29), July 1 – July 4, 2017, 159th & Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL.
  • African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, July 1 to 4, Union Park
  • Fourth of July Fireworks, July 3, Navy Pier
  • Jazzin’ at the Shedd, July 5-26 (Wednesdays) Shedd Aquarium
  • 37th Annual Taste of Chicago, July 5–9, 2017, Grant Park
  • Square Roots Festival, Friday July 7 2017 – Sunday July 9 2017, Lincoln Square
  • Millennium Art Festival, July 7 – 9, Lake Street & Michigan Avenue
  • Ruido Fest, July 7 to July 9, Addams/Medill Park, Little Italy, UIC
  • West Fest, July 7 to July 9, Chicago Ave between Wood St and Damen Avenue
  • Irish American Heritage Festival, July 7 – 9, Irish American Heritage Center
  • Bristol Renaissance Faire, July 8 to September 4, Kenosha, WI.
  • Chicago Margarita Festival, July 8 & 9, South Shore Cultural Center
  • Roscoe Village Burger Fest, July 8 & 9, Belmont Avenue from Damen to Oakley
  • Arts & Crafts Festival, July 8 & 9, DuSable Museum
  • North Shore Festival of Arts, July 8 & 9, Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, IL.
  • Pitchfork Music Festival, July 14 to July 16, Union Park
  • Windy City Smokeout – BBQ & Country Music Festival, July 14 to 16, 560 W. Grand Ave. on the river
  • Chicago Open Air Music Festival, July 14 to July 16, Toyota Park
  • Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, Parade of Boats, July 15, East End of Navy Pier
  • The Silver Room Block Party, July 15, Harper’s Court Hyde Park
  • Southport Art & Music Fest, July 15 & 16, Waveland & Southport
  • Colombian Fest, July 15 to 17, Kelvyn Park
  • Rock ’n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon & 10K, Sunday, July 16, Grant Park, followed by an after-festival at Butler Field
  • Chinatown Summer Fair, July 16, South Wentworth Ave. at Cermak Rd.
  • Dearborn Garden Walk, July 16, near North side, Gold Coast
  • ulful Chicago Book Fair, July 16, 61st Street in between King Dr & Cottage Grove
  • artfest Michigan Avenue, July 21 – 23, Michigan Avenue, just north of the Chicago River
  • Taste of River North, July 21 – 23, Ward Park, Kingsbury & Erie
  • Sheffield Music Festival & Garden Walk, July 22 & 23, North Sheffield Ave. & Webster
  • Fiesta del Sol, July 27 – 30, Morgan and Ashland
  • Wicker Park Fest, July 29 – 30, North Avenue to Paulina Street
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, July 29 – 30, 1340 W Washington Blvd.
  • Taste of Lincoln Avenue, July 29 & 30, 2017, along Lincoln from Fullerton to Wrightwood
  • Continuing Chicago SummerDance, June 23 – September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m.Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden (601 S. Michigan Ave.)
  • Navy Pier Summer Fireworks, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Navy Pier
  • Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Ravinia Festival, June 8-September 10, Highland Park
  • Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations

 

  • JULY

 

  • Lollapalooza, August 3 to 6, 2017, Grant Park
  • Millennium Park Summer Music Series, August 3 to 17, Monday & Thursday evenings, Millennium Park
  • Jeff Fest, Arts & Music Festival, August 4 to 6, Jefferson Park at 4822 N Long Ave.
  • Edge Fest, August 6 & 7, North Broadway from Thorndale to Ardmore
  • Ginza Holiday Festival, August 11 to 13, Midwest Buddhist Temple, Old Town
  • Chicago Hot Dog Fest, August 11 – 13, Lincoln Park at Clark Street and W LaSalle Drive by the Chicago History Museum
  • Reggae Fest, August 11 – 13, Addams/Medill Park
  • Retro on Roscoe, August 11 to 13, Roscoe Village
  • Bud Billiken Parade, August 12, parade steps off south down MLK Drive from Oakwood Blvd followed by picnic in Washington Park
  • Northalsted Market Days, August 13 & 14, North Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison
  • Clark After Dark, August 17, River North
  • Festa Italiana, August 18 – 20,West Taylor Street at Ashland
  • Edison Park Fest, August 18 – 20, 6730 N Olmsted Avenue
  • Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest, August 18 – 20, Glenwood Avenue, Rogers Park
  • Windy City Carnival, August 19, Midway Plaisance, University of Chicago
  • 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show, August 19 & 20 (full rehearsal, August 18), North Avenue Beach
  • Taste of Greektown, August 25 to 27, 400 South Halsted Street
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, August 26 & 27, 1340 W Washington Blvd.
  • Transamerica Chicago Triathlon, August 27, Grant Park to Foster Beach
  • Chicago Fringe Festival, August 30 – September 10, Jefferson Park
  • 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, August 31–September 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues
  • Millennium Park Summer Music & Film Series, Through August 29, Millennium Park
  • Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden
  • Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locations

AUGUST

  • Lollapalooza, August 3 to 6, 2017, Grant Park
  • Millennium Park Summer Music Series, August 3 to 17, Monday & Thursday evenings, Millennium Park
  • Jeff Fest, Arts & Music Festival, August 4 to 6, Jefferson Park at 4822 N Long Ave.
  • Edge Fest, August 6 & 7, North Broadway from Thorndale to Ardmore
  • Ginza Holiday Festival, August 11 to 13, Midwest Buddhist Temple, Old Town
  • Chicago Hot Dog Fest, August 11 – 13, Lincoln Park at Clark Street and W LaSalle Drive by the Chicago History Museum
  • Reggae Fest, August 11 – 13, Addams/Medill Park
  • Retro on Roscoe, August 11 to 13, Roscoe Village
  • Bud Billiken Parade, August 12, parade steps off south down MLK Drive from Oakwood Blvd followed by picnic in Washington Park
  • Northalsted Market Days, August 13 & 14, North Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison
  • Clark After Dark, August 17, River North
  • Festa Italiana, August 18 – 20,West Taylor Street at Ashland
  • Edison Park Fest, August 18 – 20, 6730 N Olmsted Avenue
  • Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest, August 18 – 20, Glenwood Avenue, Rogers Park
  • Windy City Carnival, August 19, Midway Plaisance, University of Chicago
  • 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show, August 19 & 20 (full rehearsal, August 18), North Avenue Beach
  • Taste of Greektown, August 25 to 27, 400 South Halsted Street
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, August 26 & 27, 1340 W Washington Blvd.
  • Transamerica Chicago Triathlon, August 27, Grant Park to Foster Beach
  • Chicago Fringe Festival, August 30 – September 10, Jefferson Park
  • 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, August 31–September 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues
  • Millennium Park Summer Music & Film Series, Through August 29, Millennium Park
  • Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden
  • Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park
  • Movies in the Parks, June 12 – Aug. 28, 2017, over 250 movies in various Chicago locatioS

SEPTEMBER

  • 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, ( started August 31), September 1 to 3, 2017, Grant Park, Millennium Park, Chicago Cultural Center & other venues
  • North Coast Music Festival, September 1 to 3, 2017, Union Park
  • Great American Lobster Fest, September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd 2017, Navy Pier
  • African Festival of the Arts, September 1 – 4, 2017, Washington Park
  • Taste of Polonia, September 1 to 4, Copernicus Cultural and Civic Center, Jefferson Park
  • Fringe theater festival, September 1 – 10, 2017 (begins Aug. 30), Jefferson Park
  • Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park, September 8, 7:30 pm. Millennium Park
  • Festival de La Villita, September 8 – 10, 2017, 2700 W 26th Street
  • 79th Street Renaissance Festival, September 8 – 10, 2017, Auburn Gresham, (Racine to Loomis)
  • 19th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, September 8–24, 2017, various locations
  • Wings over Waukegan, September 9, 2017, Waukegan, IL. airport
  • Ukrainian Village Fest, September 9 – 10, 2017, Superior St. & Oakley
  • EXPO Art Week, September 13 – 17, Navy Pier and other locations
  • Riot Fest music festival, September 15 to 17, 2017, Douglas Park
  • 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade, September 10, noon, on 26th St. at Albany
  • American Craft Exposition, September 15 – 17, 2017, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, IL.
  • Lakeview Taco Fest, September 16 – 17, 2017, along Southport Avenue
  • West Loop Art Fair, September 16 & 17, 2017, North Racine & West Fulton Market
  • Ravenswood ArtWalk, September 16 & 17, 2017, Ravenswood Avenue
  • Chicago Architecture Biennial, September 16 – January 7, 2018, various locations
  • West Loop Art Fest, September 17 to 19, Washington Boulevard from Aberdeen to Halsted
  • Hamburger Hop, September 22, 2017, rooftop Harris Theater
  • Oktoberfest Chicago, September 22 – 24, 2017, North Lincoln Ave. at Southport
  • Edgewater Arts Festival (formerly Edgewater Fall Art Fair), September 23 & 24, 2017, Broadway to Sheridan
  • Chicago Gourmet, September 23 & 24, Millennium Park
  • AAHH! Fest by Common, September 23 – 24, Union Park
  • Randolph Street Market Festival, September 23 – 24, 1340 W. Washington
  • Chicago Half Marathon, September 24, 2017, Jackson Park & lakefront
  • Historic Berwyn’s Bungalow Tour, September 24, 2017, Berwyn, IL.
  • Fall Dinner Crawl, September 26, 2017 (6 to 9 p.m.), Wicker Park & Bucktown neighborhoods
  • Apple Fest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Lincoln Square, Lincoln & Leland Avenues
  • St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, under the tents in St. Benedict’s Courtyard
  • Taste Talks All-Star BBQ, September 29 – Oct. 1, 2017, Palmer Square Park
  • Lisle Ale Fest, September 30, 2017, Lisle, IL.
  • City Made Fest, September (TBA), Andersonville neighborhood
  • Chicago SummerDance, continuing to September 10, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon from 4 to 7 p m., Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden
  • Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Started June 3 continues to September 2, 2017, Millennium Park

Thanks to Chicago Now for updating the list!

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live