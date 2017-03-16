Love Victoria Beckham’s minimalistic but high-end style? You’ll soon be able to copy it with her affordable new line at Target. (And yes, that means Target has found another way to suck you in and take all your money!)

Target announced that it has teamed up with Posh Spice for a Spring 2017 collection, which will include more than 200 items for women and “corresponding styles for girls, toddler and baby.”

The Victoria Beckham Target line will range from $6 to $70 with most items under $40.

Sizes offered will range from XS-3X and NB-XL for kids.

We know we’re still far off but it would probably make sense to put this in your calendar – the collection will be available Apr 9, 2017 – April 30, 2017 or while supplies last. We have a feeling, they won’t last very long.

No word on what pieces will be in the collection but it is based off of her Victoria Beckham line so it is a dream come true for the modern working woman and the chic babies and toddlers who will be the talk of the park!

Check out the ad, which also surprisingly features “Spice Up Your Life” from the Spice Girls. Get it, spice up your wardrobe, spice up your life!

Here’s a look at Victoria’s personal style to get an idea:

So excited to announce my new limited edition collaboration with @Target! Inspired by my VVB collection, coming April 2017 x vb #VBxTarget Thank you @bof A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

Talking about #VBxEsteeLauder with #THEEDIT – Thank u @netaporter! Wearing my #VBAW16 dress available now at my website and in stores x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 12, 2016 at 2:41am PDT

This isn’t the first time Target has collaborated with a high-fashion house to provide affordable, chic pieces to the everyday consumer who refuses to pay designer prices.

Previous collabs included Lily Pulitzer, Jason Wu and Zac Posen.