TRENDING NOW: B96 Lectric Leprechaun | Ravinia Lineup | Shawn Mendes Musical

Where Is It Filmed? A TV Show’s Guide To Filming Locations In The City

March 15, 2017 1:14 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago tv shows, filming locations, TV shows

Everyone always say Chicago is kind of like the new Hollywood and they aren’t lying!

There are currently more than 10 TV shows filming in the city and last year, they brought in about $1.3 billion dollars.

So not only is Chicago getting the much-deserved recognition, we’re also getting money and bringing in more tourists who want to see all of the filming locations.

We’ve compiled a list for you of all the places you need to see from TV shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Empire and Shameless!

 

1. Chicago Firehouse

The firehouse from Chicago Fire is obviously a must see. It’s located at 1360 S. Blue Island Avenue in Chicago and is a frequent spot for tourists and fans. You can’t tour the actual set but you can watch from afar and even meet some of the show’s stars!

firestation 2 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Chicago Fire

 

2. Molly’s Bar

Everyone’s favorite after work bar Molly’s is actually a neighborhood sports bar in Bucktown called Lottie’s Pub. They filmed on location at 1924 W. Cortland St. until the early in season 2, when Molly’s was built at Cinespace. Yep, that set looks EXACTLY the same. So while the actors no longer come to the bar, you can still feel like you’re really drinking with them after work! And make sure to order either the Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med burger. (We’re still waiting for them to add the Chicago Justice burger!)

 

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 12 37 13 pm Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Lottie’s Pub

 

3. Cinespace Chicago Film Studios

This is the “Warner Bros” lot of Chicago. Linespace is home to many of the shows filming in Chicago right now including all four “Chicago” shows, APB, Empire and The Excorcist. They have tons of sets and soundstage set up on the North Lawndale Campus at 16th and Rockwell.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 1 03 26 pm Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Maps

 

4. Chicago Fire Academy

Several scenes have been shot in the hallway at 558 W. De Koven St. You are free to roam around the ground floor inside and check out the glass case full of badges from fallen firefighters. Fun fact – it’s also built on a site where the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 was started.

maxresdefault Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Youtube

 

5. PD’s District 21 

This is actually the UIC Police Headquarters at 943 W. Maxwell St. You can take pics in front of the exterior but don’t expect to be greeted by Platt upon entering! It’s also a few blocks from the firehouse so it’s like killing two birds with one stone! Just be careful walking around at night.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 1 00 44 pm Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: google maps

 

6. The Roof Where Everyone From Med is Always Getting a “Breather”

The popular hospital rooftop is located at 1653 W. Congress Pkwy but looking East. Also Rush University Medical Center Rush Tower; 1620 W. Harrison Street.

roof 1 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Screenshot

 

7. The Exterior of Chicago Med

Chicago Med where all of our favorite doctors work is located at 1675 W. Congress Pkwy aka Rush Medical Center. It’s a little East of S. Paulina Street. Also 1653 W. Congress Pkwy.

hospital 1 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Screenshot

 

 

8. Empire Headquarters

The exterior of the building is at 353 N. Clark Street. Always shown is the Clark side of the corner building. It is supposed to represent New York though – fooled weren’t ya?

empire Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Empire Screenshot

 

9. Lyon Mansion

Lucious Lyon’s huge mansion is actually located at 45 Lakeview Lane in Barrington.

mansion 1 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: screenshot

 

10. The Hood Recording Studio

You know the dangerous recording studio where even Cookie wasn’t safe? That’s at 2444 W. 16th Street!

studio 1 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Screenshot

 

11. Shameless House 

The home of the dysfunction Gallagher family on the series Shameless is located at 2119 S Homan Ave. Just be aware – someone LIVES in that house and they’ll come out and crash your party! 

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 12 51 18 pm Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Google Maps

12. Jackson House 
The Jackson house is located at 1937 S. Spaulding Ave.
jackson house 300x168 Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Credit: Screenshot

13. Kevin and Veronica’s House

Kevin and Veronica’s home is also located on Homan Ave, just a few doors down actually – 113 S Homan Ave.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 12 54 24 pm Where Is It Filmed? A TV Shows Guide To Filming Locations In The City

credit: Google Maps

 

14. Daily Filming Locations

Since many of these are filming around the city, you can track them all right HERE or on the Twitter feeds of @Filming_Chicago and @olv.

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live