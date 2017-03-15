WATCH: Trailer For “Game 7” Cubs Documentary Will Make You Smile & Give You Chills

Reign Men: The Story behind Game 7 of the 2016 World Series premieres Monday, March 27 at 9:30 PM CT. Exclusively on CSN Chicago and narrated by Illinois native & lifelong Cubs fan Brett Eldredge!

It was easily one of the greatest Game 7’s in professional sports history and CSN Chicago is documenting the whole thing. It’s a one-hour special that relives the game, the journey, and 108 years of history through the yes of the players.

Numerous Cubs players/coaches/front office execs will be featured in Reign Men.

Read more HERE!