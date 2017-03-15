TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

WATCH: Trailer For “Game 7” Cubs Documentary Will Make You Smile & Give You Chills

March 15, 2017 10:55 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

Reign Men: The Story behind Game 7 of the 2016 World Series premieres Monday, March 27 at 9:30 PM CT. Exclusively on CSN Chicago and narrated by Illinois native & lifelong Cubs fan Brett Eldredge!

It was easily one of the greatest Game 7’s in professional sports history and CSN Chicago is documenting the whole thing. It’s a one-hour special that relives the game, the journey, and 108 years of history through the yes of the players.

Numerous Cubs players/coaches/front office execs will be featured in Reign Men.

Read more HERE! 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live